Drive-through salute for senior volunteers

People who give their time to help seniors in Schuylkill County got a yearly salute Tuesday although it was a bit different than past years.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program holds a lunch to recognize all its volunteers.

This year it was drive-through only at St. Nicholas Church near Minersville.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure these volunteers know they're appreciated.

"We had a drive-through event, where we had 170 volunteers come through and receive boxed lunches and gifts and certificates and pins and whatever merits that had received," said Darla Troutman, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.