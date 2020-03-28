Drive-through food distribution

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A church in Schuylkill County offered up groceries to those in need today, drive-through style. Volunteers at Saint John's United Church of Christ in Orwigsburg took precautions during the food distribution, including wearing masks and gloves. Anyone in need of food just drove up and had essentials loaded up into their cars. Volunteers say they will continue to hold drive-through food distributions for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic at the church in Schuylkill County.