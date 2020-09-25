Drive-thru dinosaurs in Schuylkill County

Dinosaur exhibit will be at the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds this weekend

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Like many other fairs in our area, the Schuylkill County Fair was called off because of the pandemic. So, officials had to think of ways to bring in money to offset the deficit. That's where dinosaurs enter into the equation.

"We thought, we have a lot of kids in this area," Danielle Boris of the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds said. "With school, with COVID, we wanted to give the kids something to do to and have fun. It's relatively inexpensive and a good day out."

This weekend, there will be a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit on the fairgrounds near Schuylkill Haven. For just $10 a car, families can come through and learn about these fascinating creatures that roamed the earth hundreds of millions of years ago.

"Little kids, what I like to call the Santa Claus years age, they just go bonkers," Ted Hill of Theodore Productions said. "You can hear them screaming and yelling, 'Look, mom, a T-Rex! A triceratops!' They stick their heads out through the windows and the sunroofs."

What's cool is that if you go onto jurassicwonder.com, there's an app that pairs with your phone that gives you a detailed description as to what each dinosaur is.

"We'll have some food trucks, but we promise they won't eat your food," Boris said. "We ask that you don't feed the dinosaurs and I think some of them might've escaped in the woods and they're running around a bit, but we'll find them."