Dozens of bikers ride to wish young boy with disabilities a happy birthday

Jameson has a heart condition and other disabilities, and his mother wanted to give him something special. His mother, Tara Stonelake, knew her son was crazy for motorcycles and an idea formed. “We thought - he has no friends, COVID. We thought just putting this out to our friends, just our friends, and it escalated to this, and I am grateful for this,” said Tara. Tara put out a post on Facebook asking her motorcycle friends to ride by her house and show off their bikes or rev their engines as they go by. And they did, scores of them.

Jameson's mom says she never expected this type of response, but it does make sense, seeing that folks shared her post more than 1,400 times.



Those shares came within a two-day period.



Among those who shared it was Kim Weist, the marketing assistant at Schaffer's Harley-Davidson in Orwigsburg.



Weist says she immediately began contacting motorcycle riders she knew to organize a group ride.



“We put a post out to ask fellow riders to show up and show our support for him,” said Weist.



The riders came with birthday presents which, of course, came from the Harley-Davidson store.



“Oh my god, I can't believe this. It was overwhelming how much and support they're giving my son,” said Tara.



So how did the birthday boy like his big day?



"Good!" Jameson shouted.



The group from Harley-Davidson weren't the only ones to pass Jameson's house, but they certainly were the largest.