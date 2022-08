Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuylkill Haven closed on Sunday.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A business serving customers a smile and some sweets is closing after decades of business in Schuylkill County.

Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuykill Haven will shut its doors along with its farmers markets locations.

The owners say after 60 years, it's time to take a much-needed break and retire.

The last donut was sold Sunday at the place in Schuylkill County.