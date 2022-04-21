'Don't let it become old news,' students in Ukraine speak out

We previously met a professor from Schuylkill County, still teaching students in Ukraine. Many of his students are in the country and asking for more help.

LVIV, Ukraine — It's been nearly two months since the first Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil.

A group of college students attending a University in the western city of Lviv have been living through it all.

Professor Matthew Kenenitz, a Schuylkill County native who's been teaching at Ukrainian Catholic University, invited us to join his virtual class.

Some of his students have fled to neighboring Poland, at least a half-dozen are still in Ukraine; their lives, turned upside down.

"It was really hard for me to even think about studying because it's almost impossible to concentrate," said Maksym Bochum, a student who's now in Poland.

"People who I really loved, they are now not in view, not in a place where I can talk to them and that's very hard," said Hannah Sosluk, who joined the call from Lviv.

Students and their families are helping refugees who are making their way into western Ukraine; some of them are staying in Lviv.

Early this week that city was attacked too.

Kenenitz said a friend was there.

"He said, 'then I look out my window and I see the missiles flying in the sky. Then after seeing the missiles, I hear them land and could I see the smoke,'" Kenenitz said.

"This nut from the north is unpredictable," said Ihor M. "He might carry out bombings of the sacred places. I don't know, maybe we should be very cautious about going to church and just avoiding crowded spaces."

"There is no peace and there's never going to be peace because they attacked us, they are killing us, it's a genocide," added Anistasiya Seredyuk. "A lot of people still don't realize that."

Students welcome and appreciate the military aid from the U.S., but said it's not solving the problem.

"Unfortunately, the best way to help refugees is to not create refugees, so to help the Ukrainian Army directly," said Bohdana Yakobchuk, who's currently in western Ukraine.

They're asking Americans to stand up for democracy.

"What I would like to say to the people of America is, please don't let it become old news," Bochum said.

"We cannot forget about Russia and its policy and even after the bombings and Russian soldiers are out of Ukraine." Yakobchuk added. "If we ignore it right after the so-called "end," it will just happen again."

The students tell me they're now thinking of their lives as separated into two parts; before the war and after.

When the Russian attacks stop, they believe it will be a long recovery.

They hope to build a new culture in their land.