Doggy paddling in Schuylkill County

Pups and pooches of all breeds took a dip to raise money for a place to call their own.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The "doggy paddle" was in full force at JFK Community Pool in Pottsville.

Pups and pooches of all breeds took a dip to raise money for a place to call their own.

"We are having our second annual dog swim to benefit our CACL Financial Bark Park here in Pottsville," said Tom Palamar, Bark Park Committee.

Bark Park committee members have been raising money for the last few years to fund and build the dog park and it's set to open later this month.

Mike and Ann Wood from Branchdale are second-timers at the Doggie Swim Party.

"I love swimming with my dogs but the little one here is not quite ready for it yet. I put her in, she got cold and wanted to come out. This other one is getting much better. They seem to really like meeting other dogs," said Mike & Ann Wood, Branchdale.

According to members, it will be the first off-leash dog park in Schuylkill County.

It will be divided into two areas for large and small dogs, it will have water fountains, clean-up stations, and fun features for the dogs to play on.

Wayne and Heather Deitzel from Barnesville brought their dog Emma and plan to bring her to the Bark Park when it opens.

"I do have an application in and we are thinking about getting a membership. I mean it's a little bit of a drive and that but we don't have anything in the area where we live so we are thinking about doing it, yes," said Deitzel.

Pet owners who want a membership will have to pay a 20-dollar fee.

"We believe that the membership will help sustain the park and help people come together and have fun with their pets," said Palamar.