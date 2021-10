Fire ripped through three row homes Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Firefighters were called to East Mahanoy Avenue in Mahanoy City around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire chief tells us two row homes were gutted. A third has smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt, but one dog died in the fire.

A fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause here in Schuylkill County.