District giving students vaccination incentive ahead of school year

Any student who can prove they've received both doses of the vaccine will have the chance to win one of two $200 Amazon gift cards.



"It is voluntary," Hummel said. "We do encourage it as much as possible, and again with our building being a high school building, all of our students are eligible, for the most part, receive the vaccine."



The school wants to see things get back to normal, hoping the vaccine can help them avoid some of the issues that arose last year.



"We don't want people in quarantine next year. We had several students on sports teams and people that weren't able to the prom, and it's devastating for our kids," Hummel said. "As much as we can get back to normal and use the vaccination as a way to make sure that happens, we are all fully on board with that."



While school officials are optimistic heading into the fall, the district is ready to make changes if needed.



"Of course [we are] watching CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines and keeping up with the latest data and trends, but it will look a lot different in a positive way," Hummel said.



Pottsville Area School District welcomes students back on August 25.

