District giving students vaccination incentive ahead of school year

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — We may still be in the thick of summer, but Pottsville Area School District officials are already looking ahead to the fall, making preparations for the 2021-2022 school year.
Pottsville Area High School Principal Tiffany Hummel said when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, things seem to be improving.
"I am optimistic as always, but given the trends that we're watching and how things are going with the number of COVID cases, things will look a lot different," she said.
The "mask required' signs posted on the high school door will be changing this fall, as the school district has decided to make masks optional inside.
It's now hoping to give students an incentive to be vaccinated.
Students ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine as long as they have their parents' permission. The district wants to make it even easier for students to get the shot, offering vaccine clinics on July 27 and August 17 inside Martz Hall.
Any student who can prove they've received both doses of the vaccine will have the chance to win one of two $200 Amazon gift cards.
"It is voluntary," Hummel said. "We do encourage it as much as possible, and again with our building being a high school building, all of our students are eligible, for the most part, receive the vaccine."
The school wants to see things get back to normal, hoping the vaccine can help them avoid some of the issues that arose last year.
"We don't want people in quarantine next year. We had several students on sports teams and people that weren't able to the prom, and it's devastating for our kids," Hummel said. "As much as we can get back to normal and use the vaccination as a way to make sure that happens, we are all fully on board with that."
While school officials are optimistic heading into the fall, the district is ready to make changes if needed.
"Of course [we are] watching CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines and keeping up with the latest data and trends, but it will look a lot different in a positive way," Hummel said.
Pottsville Area School District welcomes students back on August 25.