Disabled artist's work on display in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A gallery in Schuylkill County is featuring a special artist this month who uses art to communicate and show people what he sees in the world.

Sean Huegel was born and raised in Tamaqua.

He lives with a disability and dedicates his time to painting, pottery, and creating works of art.

Now his pieces are on display at the Tamaqua Art Center.

"It's a great way for him to express himself because sometimes we don't all have the ability to express ourselves the way that we want. And Sean is definitely able to with his artwork," said Becky Ndikwiki, Lifesharing Coordinator

The exhibit ends on May 25.