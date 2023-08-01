Development Shenandoah Inc. begins construction of $6 million addition

A community in Schuylkill County is getting a $6 million addition, which it hopes will boost the downtown economy.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An empty lot on North Main Street in Shenandoah will soon transform into a construction site. All for Development Shenandoah Incorporated's biggest project to date: The Center of Education, Business, and Arts.

“Everyone has been used to seeing buildings being taken down. And when people are going to get the opportunity to see such a wonderful building built from the ground up, it will let people realize that Shenandoah is still here,” said Brad Oravitz, Development Shenandoah Inc Board Member.

Development Shenandoah Inc has been fundraising for this center for more than five years in an effort to revitalize the downtown. Raising $1 million on its own, plus the organization has also received $5 million in state grant money for the project: so it's go-time.

“The federal and state governments, they want to be a partner in community economic development projects. Particularly projects that create businesses and create jobs. And this project is right in that wheelhouse,” explained Chris Gulotta, Center of Education, Business And Arts Consultant.

After learning many residents have to travel out of town to access educational and business resources. The DSI board designed the building to feature a Penn State classroom, special event space, and a small business incubator.

“We've had to shut people down because they were selling food out of their home, which is basically against zoning violations, against health violations and everything. But with the commercial kitchen coming in, hopefully, they can get their start there,” added Tony Sajone, Shenandoah Borough Manager.

DSI hopes the next generation of entrepreneurs will take advantage of the center's resources to boost the downtown economy back to its peak in the 1960s.

“Hopefully, the people graduate from our building, and they go to a storefront, and they open a business. So while the businesses may be different, they will be better than in 1966,” Karen Kenderdine, President And Treasurer Of Downtown Shenandoah Inc., said.

Downtown Shenandoah Inc. plans to start construction for the Center of Education, Business, and Arts as early as this spring with the hope it will be completed by the end of 2024.