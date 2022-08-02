Dentist in Schuylkill County charged with sex crimes

Dr. Scott Parkinson, the owner of Tremont Dentistry, is accused of exposing himself and repeatedly groping a woman at his practice.

Scott Parkinson, DMD, owner of Tremont Dentistry in Schuylkill County, is accused of exposing himself and repeatedly groping a woman at his practice.

During their investigation, state police say they also uncovered similar allegations from 2017.

According to his business site, Parkinson opened Tremont Dentistry in 1989. On Tuesday, the 58-year-old dentist was in court, accused of inappropriately touching a woman in his office.

He's charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure, and sexual extortion.

Police say two weeks ago, Parkinson groped the woman several times and exposed himself.

While troopers investigated the woman's claims, they uncovered a former patient who reported the dentist for sexual assault in 2017.

That time, the victim told police Parkinson touched her inappropriately while escorting her to the dental room, asked her on a date during the procedure, and again touched her without consent while helping her with her coat.

Days later, police say Parkinson contacted the victim on social media, where she confronted him about the assault, and he repeatedly apologized. Investigators say Parkinson did not charge that victim for his dental services in 2017.

Parkinson is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing. He's currently in the Schuylkill County Jail.

