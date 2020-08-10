SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A non-profit in Schuylkill County received a $10,000 grant thanks to one of its dedicated workers.
Sally Casey of Schuylkill Women in Crisis was surprised Thursday with an award from the PPL Foundation.
A bright light grant was awarded to the non-profit in Casey's name for the work she has done to make a difference in her community..
Dedicated worker honored by PPL Foundation
A non-profit received a $10,000 grant after one employee made a difference in her community.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A non-profit in Schuylkill County received a $10,000 grant thanks to one of its dedicated workers.