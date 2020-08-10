x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Schuylkill County

Dedicated worker honored by PPL Foundation

A non-profit received a $10,000 grant after one employee made a difference in her community.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A non-profit in Schuylkill County received a $10,000 grant thanks to one of its dedicated workers.

Sally Casey of Schuylkill Women in Crisis was surprised Thursday with an award from the PPL Foundation.

A bright light grant was awarded to the non-profit in Casey's name for the work she has done to make a difference in her community..