UPDATE: Arrest made in Schuylkill County death investigation

A death investigation is underway in Schuylkill County.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Police called to a home on North Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove around 3 Sunday afternoon. That's right on the line with Lebanon and Berks counties.

Pine Grove police, state police, and the Schuylkill County coroner's office were all there, and they stayed here for hours.

A body of a 73-year-old woman was found inside. Her name has not been released.

The man arrested is 32-year-old Kalvin Clark of Pine Grove. State police say he is accused of aggravated assault.