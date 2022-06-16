Death investigation in Schuylkill County

Authorities believe two people are dead as a result of a murder-suicide in Frackville.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people – a man and a woman – are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday.

Newswatch 16 found borough police officers and a state police forensic vehicle investigating at the home. The coroner's vehicle was also seen leaving the scene.

Police have not commented on the death investigation.

Cindy Lazusky, a neighbor, says she didn't think this would happen so close to where she lives.

"I don't think I'm scared because this is generally a quiet neighborhood, but I just feel like with all the stuff going on in the world, it's just really really sad for it to happen this close to home."

Developing story; check back for updates.