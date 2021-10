Police were called in on Thursday for reports of an argument in a wooded area of Cass Township, near Minersville.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — State police are investigating a death in Schuylkill County.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Thursday for reports of an argument in a wooded area off Ash Road in Cass Township, near Minersville.

Joseph Fedornak, 27, of Pottsville, was found dead. Investigators believe he was involved in a "physical altercation" with another person.

There were reports that a gunshot was heard.