State troopers say the driver lost control of the rig, causing it to flip onto its side.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after his big rig went off the road and flipped onto its side in part of Schuylkill County.

Troopers say the 44-year-old truck driver from Texas was heading downhill on Moss Glen Road in Schuylkill Township around 11:30 Friday morning.