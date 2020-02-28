TAMAQUA, Pa. — An 18-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot in the chest in Tamaqua.
According to published reports by the Times News, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at a home on Gay Street.
Police told the newspaper Francis Witmayer of Tamaqua was handling a gun in a third floor bedroom when it accidentally went off.
The bullet hit Eric Tavener.
He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Witmayer now faces involuntary manslaughter charges following the deadly shooting in Tamaqua.