SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon.

Police say Juan Gonzalez-Sanchez, 36, was driving his bike down Route 895 In West Brunswick Township when he lost control and veered off the road.

He then struck a wooden pole.