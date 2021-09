A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash Thursday evening in Foster Township, Schuylkill County.

State police say the motorcycle rider was killed when a tractor trailer turned into the bike's path on Route 901 in Foster Township near Minersville Thursday evening.

Officials have not released the name of the victim yet.

The trucker is expected to be charged here in Schuylkill County.