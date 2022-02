One person died in a crash early Tuesday morning in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Trooper said the crash happened at the Highridge Industrial Park in Cass Township around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Duane Kline, 64, of Ringtown.

Troopers say Kline was headed south on Keystone Boulevard when he lost control and was hit head-on by a truck. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Kline died at the scene.