At least one person was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 81 north near McAdoo.

An SUV wrecked on interstate 81 north near the McAdoo Exit (Exit 138) in Kline Township around 1:30 Monday morning.

State police tell us one person was thrown from the SUV.

The highway was shut down for about three hours.