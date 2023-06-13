Deadly crash in Schuylkill County

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday along Route 183 and Meadowbrook Drive in Wayne Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Officials say an SUV and tractor-trailer collided around 2:30 p.m. Monday along Route 183 in Wayne Township north of Summit Station.

According to state police, Carolynn Drum, 39, of New Philadelphia, the driver of the SUV, and Maria Ensinger, 18, of New Philadelphia, a passenger, died after their vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the truck.

A third person in the SUV was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.