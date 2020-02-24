DAWGS Prison Program featured on popular show

A nonprofit program that rescues dogs and pairs them with inmates who then teach them obedience was featured on a hit show over the weekend.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Being inside the walls of a state prison is something every person dreads, but for a group of dogs, it's a different story. Being there gives them a new lease on life and gives the inmates they work with a form of therapy.

"We rescue dogs from high-kill shelters as well as overwhelmed rescues in the south. We transport them up to our area and then we pair them with two offenders who train them in basic obedience. After about four to six weeks, they're available for adoption, then they go to their forever home," explained Amy Eckert, co-founder of DAWGS Prison Program.

The DAWGS Prison Program is based in Schuylkill County. Last May, we told you about the nonprofit organization because the popular show "Pitbulls and Parolees" was at State Correctional Intuition Frackville recording an episode that featured the program. That episode aired over the weekend on Animal Planet, which has given DAWGS some much-welcomed exposure.

"A lot of people in our area in Schuylkill County don't even know that we exist, so that's a phenomenal thing, too, that there's a good awareness now that this program exists and you can adopt a trained dog," said Eckert.

"The more awareness we have, the more dogs we can save and re-home, so it makes it important," said co-founder Steven Eckert.

We spoke with two men who are currently locked up at SCI Frackville about the benefits of the Dawgs Prison Program.

"Being locked up is stressful and when you have something you can occupy your mind and your time, helps keep you out of trouble and stay away from the bad elements that are in every prison," said an inmate.