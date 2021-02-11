Dave Clews looks to be mayor-elect of Pottsville

Democrat James Muldowney was seeking his third term in office; Dave Clews was the Republican challenger.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

With 53% of the votes, Republican Dave Clews seems to have defeated Decomcrat Incumbent James Muldowney. Clews had 1,039 votes and Muldowney had 926.

Original story:

James Muldowney, the Democrat, is seeking a third term as Mayor of Pottsville. Muldowney graduated from Nativity BVM High School and Mansfield University. He is the general manager of Victory E. Muncy, Inc., a company supplying doors and hardware to schools and hospitals. Muldowney was elected to three terms on Pottsville City Council before being elected mayor in 2013. He was re-elected in 2017. Muldowney says the city is “on a trajectory upward…even in challenging times.”

Dave Clews is the Republican challenger. He is a lifelong resident of Pottsville and owns 12 Volt Dave’s Audio, an automobile audio shop. Clews was elected to the city council in 2019. Clews tells the Republican-Herald that, as mayor, he would “work to balance budgets and get the right people for the right jobs, regardless of politics or family ties.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest updates on the 2021 Pennsylvania municipal election here.