Curtain goes up on Pottsville's Majestic Theater with sold-out shows

The stage is set once again at one Schuylkill County theater. They're putting on a popular musical this weekend in front of a packed house.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Here they go again! Full live performances are back at the Majestic Theater in Pottsville.

Jacob Challenger is playing "Sky" in the theater's production of "Mamma Mia!"

"This is the first show I've done with no face shield and it's just a totally different experience," Challenger said. "You feel more connected with the audience, your castmates, it's just a lot of fun."

It's all happening in front of a live audience and a live pit band again.

Vocal director Caitlyn Biggs said it's a welcome sight.

"Live music I think always adds another level to a performance," she said. "After the year that everybody has had it's just exciting to see live performances and live music again."

The theatre sold out both shows last weekend and their upcoming shows Saturday and Sunday. They're filling every seat and it's giving the performances a boost.

"On stage, the energy that the audience brings is just unmatched," Challenger said. "Especially in this really intimate space in this theatre, it's one of a kind really."

Celena Granito said she wasn't sure when she'd be able to return to the stage in a normal setting. She was overjoyed seeing the crowd's reaction to last weekend's shows.

"It was like goosebumps, hearing the crowd interact with the people on stage, it was fantastic," Granito said.

Celena's mom couldn't pass up the chance to be in one of her favorite musicals. She's playing "Rosie" and going on stage for the first time.

"I was like this will be the one show that maybe I would do with them," Charlotte Granito said. "I auditioned, I was really nervous. I was like 'what am I doing? I'm 50 and I'm auditioning for my first show.' But, I have to say, it's been an amazing experience."

The actors agree it wouldn't be the same without the community there to watch and sing along.

"It's so fun, the music is great, the energy of the show is great and I'm so thrilled that we got to put it on," Celena Granito said.

"Mamma Mia!" may be sold out, but there's more fun to come at the Majestic Theater.

Actor and comedian Ed Asner, who played Santa Claus in the movie "Elf," will take the stage July 22. Tickets are on sale now.