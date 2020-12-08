Crews battle two fires on hot afternoon

A mother and her infant were two of seven people trapped on a roof waiting for help.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Fire crews had to battle not one but two fires Wednesday in Tamaqua.

The second fire was at an apartment building and people had to be rescued from the roof.

One of the fire chiefs on the scene tells Newswatch 16 that an infant was among the seven to be rescued from that apartment building.

The fire broke out on the 300 block of West Broad Street around 1:30 p.m.

Crews were told that people were trapped inside.

When crews arrived, there were seven people on the roof.

All seven were brought down to safety, the baby and its mother went to the hospital to be checked out and were said to be okay.

And this is the second fire that crews had to battle on this hot day.

Crews were at a fire scene on Rolling Mill Avenue when they got the call for the fire on West Broad.

The fire is out at the apartment building but crews are tackling hot spots.