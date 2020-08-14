Cressona Mall burglars caught on camera

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police have released security camera images of burglars who got away with more than $36,000 worth of merchandise from the Cressona Mall in Schuylkill County.
According to troopers, two men forced their way into the SWIT Sports memorabilia store, smashed several windows, and took $36,459 worth of cell phones from the Verizon store.
The men took off in a dark sedan driven by a third person.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.
Security camera images from Cressona Mall burglary
