Creating a wetland for future flood relief

Relief could be on the way for one community in Schuylkill County that's historically been hit hard by flooding.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Flooding.

It's been a constant problem for many communities across our area, including in Pine Grove.

But one Biologist has worked hard to develop a system that could prevent future flood damage.

"It's been the frequency of the floods that have been the issue with Pine Grove. We had floods in 2006, 20011 and twice in 2018 that have seriously impacted the community," said Bill Reichert the Upper Swatara Flood Recovery Manager.

The borough hopes to avoid another serious flood.

That's where Aaron Clauser comes in.

He's a Biologist and Environmental Scientist who helped come up with a plan to create a 10-acre wetland and flood plain along Swatara Creek.

"We were able to take a section of flood plain that was forest and meadow and lower it, so rather than flooding the urban and central part of Northern Pine Grove, we're able to divert that water into an undeveloped area and create wetland habitat in it to create better places for wood ducks and wildlife," said Clauser.

The $2.5 million project which is being paid for through grants took about a year to complete. About a year ago, Clauser and his team created a similar wetland just downstream.

"When Pine Grove was developed and the industrial portions came in, they artificially built up this side of the stream. What that did was force floodwaters into the developed residential and business areas. What we did was look to minimize that flooding and lower that," said Heath Mochamer of HNT Engineering and Surveying.