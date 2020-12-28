COVID-19 testing clinic open through Thursday in Pottsville

The site is located at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Pottsville.

People have a few more days to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic in Schuylkill County.

About a dozen cars were in line Monday afternoon at the testing site at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Pottsville.

Organizers say mornings and the evening rush hour is generally their busiest time.

Getting tested at this site is free.

According to the state's Department of Health, anyone with positive results can expect a phone call within 5 days. Negative results are sent by email within a week.