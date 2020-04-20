COVID-19 patient: 'I was hit by a freight train.'

A man who tested positive for coronavirus talks about his recovery.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County says this month has been a nightmare after he tested positive for coronavirus.

His symptoms forced him to go to the hospital and he spent much of his quarantine at home in the bathroom, away from his family.

"I just felt as if honestly I was hit by a freight train."

That's how Timothy Bennett, 34, of Frackville describes how he felt in late March when he came down with symptoms of COVID-19.

"It came out of nowhere," Bennett said. "Earlier in the day on that Thursday, I was running errands. Then in the afternoon, I honestly just felt horrible."

Then, a week after getting tested, Bennett got the confirmation from doctors that he tested positive for coronavirus. He was deemed high-risk by doctors because he has asthma. Eventually, breathing became so difficult that he had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

"I was constantly sick, like the worst flu I've ever had in my entire life. And on top of that, I was vomiting a lot. I was unable to keep anything in, even something as simple as water and crackers. Over the course of the two weeks, I've lost 30 pounds."

Because of that, he spent much of his quarantine outside of the hospital inside his bathroom, away from his wife and kids. Bennett is now able to interact with his family again, but he's still recovering. He can only walk a few steps before having to take a break to catch his breath.

"Take this seriously," Bennett added. "Especially right now with these people down in Harrisburg that are fighting to try and reopen everything. This is nothing to scoff at. This will ruin you."