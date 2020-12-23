COVID-19 testing site in Schuylkill County announced

The Department of Health is setting up a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Pottsville this weekend.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The state is setting up more coronavirus testing sites this weekend, including one in our area.

Beginning Sunday, December 27, regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Beaver, Clearfield, Juniata, Potter and Schuylkill Counties.

Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sunday, December 27 through Thursday, December 31.

The Schuylkill County testing site will be Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, 17 Maple Avenue in Pottsville.