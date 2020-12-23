COVID-19 testing site in Schuylkill County announced

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The state is setting up more coronavirus testing sites this weekend, including one in our area.
Beginning Sunday, December 27, regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Beaver, Clearfield, Juniata, Potter and Schuylkill Counties.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sunday, December 27 through Thursday, December 31.
The Schuylkill County testing site will be Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, 17 Maple Avenue in Pottsville.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day, according to the Department of Health.