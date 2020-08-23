Couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

Family members planned a drive-by parade for Michael and Angelita Scribbick.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Michael and Angelita Scribbick wanted to return to the Philippines for their 60th wedding anniversary

That is where Angelita is from and where Michael served our country.

It's also where they tied the knot six decades ago.

Travel restrictions got in the way of their plans but it didn't stop them from celebrating their love with family and friends today at their home in Cass Township.

Family members planned a drive-by parade where people stopped to drop off balloons and gifts, and some Hecksherville Fire Department trucks even made an appearance.

"You have to love each other to stay together this long, and I think, that's what we have," said Angelita.