Larry Schew faces child sex charges after allegedly having sex and inappropriately touching a child on multiple occasions.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is facing child sex charges while working as a counselor according to court papers.

39-year-old Larry Schew of Schuylkill Haven is accused of having sex and inappropriately touching a child on multiple occasions.

Schew is facing a number of felony charges, including rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault.

He is locked up in Schuylkill County.