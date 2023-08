The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday along Route 924 in East Union Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a wreck earlier today in Schuylkill County.

It happened just after 1:30 Monday afternoon on Route 924 in East Union Township near Brandonville.

Newswatch 16 was there as a smashed-up car and pickup truck were towed from the scene.

Route 924 was closed for two hours while crews cleaned up the crash in Schuylkill County.