SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County was killed after he crashed into another car in East Brunswick Township.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 that Kevin Krammes, 60, died Friday due to multiple traumatic injuries.

Krammes crashed near the intersection of Summer Valley Road and Hawk Mountain Road just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Schuylkill County.

He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedarcrest following the crash.