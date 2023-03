At least one person has been killed after a head-on crash near Frackville.

FOUNTAIN, Pa. — The coroner is on the scene of a head-on crash near Frackville.

Emergency officials tell us it happened just before 7 a.m. on Route 61 in Butler Township.

Route 61 is shut down. A helicopter has also been sent to the scene.

There's no word about what led to the wreck.