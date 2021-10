At least one person is dead after a fire early Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

TOWER CITY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in Schuylkill County.

Officials say the fire broke out along East Grand Avenue in Tower City just after 3 Monday morning.

There's no word on how many victims or what might have sparked the fire.

The above photo is from Skook News.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.