Cooling off at Heisler's Cloverleaf Diary

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A popular summertime spot was hopping on Monday night in Schuylkill County.
Newswatch 16 found dozens of folks chilling at Heisler's Cloverleaf Dairy on Catawissa Road in Tamaqua.
People were downing ice cream and other frozen goodies, while others entertained themselves with miniature golf.
"I like the mini-golf course here. I'm a fan of the black diamond courses, the little river section they have at the end where you knock the ball into the river. It's a nice finisher at the end of the course," said Fallon Smith of Jim Thorpe.
Heisler's in Tamaqua is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.