Cookie sales help to feed Ukrainians

All of the proceeds raised are going to the U.N. World Food Programme which will distribute emergency food boxes to displaced Ukrainian families.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven is giving customers a little slice of Ukraine.

"The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, and we've designed the cookies in their colors," said Eileen Williams, Cake Pros Owner.

By partnering with the Jefferson Grange of southern Schuylkill County the Ukrainian-themed cookies are bringing in hundreds of dollars to help feed Ukrainian refugees across eastern Europe.

"What struck me is that two trays of our cookies could feed a family in Ukraine for a month," said Williams.

All of the proceeds are going to the U.N. World Food Programme which will distribute emergency food boxes to displaced Ukrainian families.

"Without the ability to come around a table, around a cookie, around whatever it is, we lose a bit of our humanity. And we know how essential food is to the history of Ukraine and Russia even," said Amanda Brozana Rios, Jefferson Grange Secretary.

Other eateries throughout Schuylkill County are also selling cake pros' Ukrainian cookies to help collect even more funds, catering to many of their local customers with Ukrainian heritage.

"We were hoping even more businesses would join the effort. They may not be able to create that product but they take part in this food drive that is important to individual families in the community," said Brozana Rios.

So far they've raised nearly $2,000 and have fed 25 Ukrainian families.

Although their goal is to send a total of 75 emergency food boxes they hope to send much more.

"The Ukrainians are wonderful people, they're in desperate need and we are glad we are able to help them any way we can," said Peter Bortner, Orwigsburg.

If you know an organization that would like to partner with Cake Pros to collect contributions for Ukrainian refugees, you can find more by clicking here.