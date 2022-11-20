Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church

Members of a historic church in Schuylkill County are worried a dwindling congregation will soon lead to their church's closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — This is how Gary Perna and his family spend every Sunday morning as a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City. Singing the same hymns, he learned as a kid.

“I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the church,” he said.

This was a place where Perna's ancestors worshiped as well, according to his grandmother.

“And we're on our seventh consecutive generation in this church. My great-grandmother joined this church in its first 10 years of it being formed,” added Lois Morgan, a lifelong church member as well.

The First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City was founded 162 years ago, that's older than Mahanoy City itself. Making it not only a church but a historical building.

“This was the first congregation to settle in Mahanoy City. It was the first house of worship in Mahanoy City. We're getting to the point where, unfortunately, it may join the growing list of churches here in the small borough that may have to close,” Perna explained.

Because many church members turning to worship alternatives online since the pandemic, folks here say not attending church in person is having a negative impact on small churches like this one and others throughout Schuylkill county.

“Since the pandemic, we've seen a downturn in people, and we've started doing Zoom so people can join from home,” added Perna.

Members say online attendees are less inclined to donate to the church. And it's becoming a problem that Perna says could cause the church to close permanently by the beginning of next year if something isn't done to raise enough money for church upkeep.

“If this church goes, I sorta feel like the town is going,” said Morgan.

Seeing her grandson grow up in this church, Morgan prays that he will also get to raise his children at the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City too and keep its history alive.