Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand.
Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week.
Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed, and cameras were broken.
"It's devastating, and it's shameful to steal from children. This is a nonprofit organization where we're all volunteers; we're all parents that work full-time jobs and dedicate our time, money, and effort down here. So you stole from children and the community; that's shameful," said Dawn Frye, Mahanoy City Girls Softball League President.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Mahanoy Township police at (570) 773-1239.
