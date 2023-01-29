Concert raises money for organ refurbishing

A concert in Schuylkill County will help make sure the music keeps playing.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The organ fund benefit concert held on Sunday raised money for Trinity Episcopal Church's organ in Pottsville.

There were performances by the Grantham Brass Project from Messiah College, organist F. Allen Artz III, and others.

All of the money raised will go towards refurbishing the 100-year-old pipe organ.

"It's not only a treasure for our church, which is the only church in Pottsville, it's also a treasure for our community," said Cora Gamelin-Osenbach, Trinity Episcopal Church music director.

Their goal is to raise $48,000 to restore the historic pipe organ back to its former glory.