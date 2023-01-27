Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville

The growing popularity of electric vehicles is raising some concerns over potential fire hazards as Newswatch 16's Emily Kress explains.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars.

"We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.

But soon, all the electric vehicle chargers will be on the top deck of the parking garage. The city's fire chief asked for them to be moved because the fire trucks are too big to get into the garage.

"If a vehicle catches fire in that lower deck, the potential for life safety and damaging the new parking deck is there. These lithium batteries they're claiming can burn at 5,000 degrees, and it takes copious amounts of water to extinguish a vehicle fire," said Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin.

"That technology is one that is evolving, and we want to be on the safe side of that technology," Lipton said.

Once the charging stations are moved, they'll be placed on the Howard Avenue side of the garage for easy access to a water supply.

"It's one level, so we'd easily be able to not only cool the concrete with the hose line but also take care of the fire so we don't damage the deck," Chief Misstishin explained.

The electric vehicle chargers are expected to be relocated by the spring.

You can find an electric car charging station near you on PennDOT's 511PA.com site.