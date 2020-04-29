Concerns in Tamaqua after porch prowler caught on camera

You could see the man bend down and look in the window.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — There is growing concern in one community in Schuylkill County.

A man observed outside at least one home, spying in windows and taking pictures in Tamaqua.

Tamaqua police are investigating that complaint after a homeowner caught the creeper on camera.

A man captured on camera shows him walking onto a porch at a home here on Schuylkill Avenue in Tamaqua at 9:17 Wednesday night on April 15th.

You see him bend down and look in the window.

Kristen Zwiesdak lives here with her husband and children and says that video was taken by their Ring doorbell's camera.

“The camera alerted there was a person at the front door,” said Zwiesdak. “At that point all that we saw was somebody looking in the window and he left, so we just figured maybe they had the wrong house.”

But then the porch prowler came back, the night of Friday, April 24th, around quarter to nine where he climbs the porch and stares into the window.

And again he did it the following night just after 10:30 on Saturday, April 25th, this time holding a cell phone.

That has Zwiesdak alarmed and frightened.

“I was home alone with my 12 year-old daughter and he was on the porch again, he was longer, he was here for 10 minutes at that point, looking in the window, taking pictures,” said Zwiesdak.

Zwiesdak posted that video to Facebook, alerting neighbors to watch out.

“It scares you. My son already installed cameras, so I asked him to look back [on video]. He said he didn't know what time it was, to see if any was on our porch or anything,” said Cathy Reese. “Yeah, it's frightening.”

“For folks that aren't able to take care or fend for themselves, elderly people, scared for them, in this area that just shouldn't be,” said Will Zubey.

Tamaqua police say they are investigating and do believe they've identified the person in the video. However, at this time, no charges have been filed.

“It makes me feel a lot better that we could possibly get him off the street before he actually does anything or hurts anyone,” said Zwiesdak.

Tamaqua police expect charges to be filed once the investigation is complete.