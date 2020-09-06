Coffee shop cares for workers' mental health

Hope & Coffee in Tamaqua has always had a unique vision.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Hope and Coffee in Tamaqua isn't your normal place to go get a cup of coffee.

The shop's mission is to take a head-on approach in the fight against addiction and employs only people who are in recovery or know someone who's battled the disease.

Even though the pandemic has made the past few months challenging, there are still things to be grateful for here.

"It's been almost uplifting to realize what a strong team you have, what a strong community you have," director, Loren Collura said,

Aside from having to worry about the financial ramifications of the coronavirus, Hope & Coffee has also had to look after the mental health of its employees who have dealt with some hardships in life.

An open dialogue has been key.

"We do have a strong team," Collura added. "We are constantly in communication with one another, having to help one another. Just that physically not seeing somebody and not being able to confront somebody and see someone face to face definitely took its toll. "

Those who work here say having that line of communication and stable foundation is key in their road to recovery because, without that, times can get difficult.

"Hope and Coffee has been an instrumental part of my recovery," Monica Russup, a barista said. "To be able to pick up the phone and call Lauren or call another employee has been huge."

Being back to work on the weekends, doing curbside service has helped too. Just the feeling of connection is important."