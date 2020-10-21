Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts sentenced to federal prison

Stephen Lukach, 70, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The former clerk of courts in Schuylkill County has been sentenced to prison after admitting to fraud charges in federal court.

Stephen Lukach, 70, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison. The judge also ordered Lukach to pay $15,927 in restitution and surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on November 17, 2020.

Lukach pleaded guilty to fraud charges last year after an investigation revealed the theft of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money from his office for personal use.

Prosecutors say Lukach stole mail and forged bank records to conceal the thefts during an audit of the clerk's office in 2013 and 2014. He was charged in 2018.