Church looking for help to keep cemetery maintained

The cemetery has quite the history.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Take a stroll around United Presbyterian Cemetery in Pottsville, which is managed by the church, and you'll see a lot of American flags, honoring those who served our country.

This place has quite the history.

"There are over 100 soldiers from the Civil War buried here," Tom Shay, a member of the church said. "We pretty much acknowledge it as their eternal campground. There's one general, three colonels buried here, many other general officers and of course other privates and non commissioned officers."

What you'll also notice when you walk around is that the condition of the cemetery isn't at its peak and the church is in need of some assistance.

"We're an aging congregation," Albert Matz of United Presbyterian Church said. "We're shrinking in size and it's a lot harder for us to take care of the cemetery than it used to be."

So, the church is asking for volunteers and donations to help keep the cemetery maintained.

That could include cutting the grass, doing simple clean ups and the one big project, taking down a dead tree that's causing some problems.

"There's a lot of veterans graves here from the civil war and we're looking for some help in taking care of the cemetery and honoring those who are here," Matz added.