Educating kids drive-thru style

A church had to cancel its summer reading camp but it still found a way to deliver learning materials to children.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Usually, during the summer, kids pack into the basement of Trinity Episcopal Church for a reading camp, where they're able to learn and communicate with others.

"We typically have a weeks-long camp, where children come Monday to Friday mornings, however with COVID, it made it a little bit impossible," the camp's coordinator, Barbara Tokarz said.

So the church on Centre Street had to adjust.

"We decided that we wanted to do a giveaway of learning materials and groceries. All of the children get lunch and breakfast at camp," Tokarz continued. "Some of them are on the food program at school, so that doesn't exist during the summer. Compounding with that, there are a lot of layoffs because of COVID and that's putting an economic stress on families."

Volunteers with Trinity Episcopal set up shop at Baber Cemetery and held a drive-thru giveaway.

The church handed out bags full of food, learning packets, educational games as well as art and cooking activities to keep the minds of kids sharp and churning.