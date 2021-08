Flames broke out at the home around 3:30 p.m.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A 12-year-old girl had to be rescued from a burning home in Schuylkill County.

The fire sparked around 3:30 p.m. at a home along North Street in Minersville.

The young girl was trapped on the second floor.

Officials say that six firefighters and two police officers are being treated for heat exhaustion.

One family lived in the home.